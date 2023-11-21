Azerbaijani Culture Highlighted At St. Petersburg Int'l Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum has come to
an end.
The forum served as an excellent platform for promoting cultural
dialogue and strengthening cultural ties between the countries, Azernews reports.
Delegations from 73 countries, as well as culture ministers from
30 countries, participated in the forum to exchange ideas on
important topics.
At the forum, the Azerbaijani delegation showcased the country's
vibrant culture and boosted international partnership in the
cultural field.
Within the forum, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli met
with his Russian counterpart Olga Lyubimova.
The culture ministers discussed the current state and prospects
for the development of cultural ties between the two countries.
The Russian minister proposed to prepare a plan for joint
cultural events for 2024 and, next year, sign a program of events
for 2024-2026.
The Azerbaijani minister invited his Russian counterpart to the
Creative Industry Forum as well as to the 6th World Forum of
Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku.
Adil Karimov also addressed the plenary session themed "Cultural
sovereignty as the basis of state identity" as part of the
forum.
The minister drew attention to the history of Azerbaijani
culture and noted that representatives of various peoples and
cultures have lived in the country for centuries in conditions of
peace and tolerance.
He underlined that, based on the traditions of state building of
the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a conceptual foundation of
modern cultural policy has been created in Azerbaijan under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. State programs, investment
projects, and support measures in the field of cultural heritage
preservation are currently implemented in the country.
In his speech, Adil Karimov emphasised that, headed by the First
Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation plays an exceptional role in the implementation of
national and international projects to preserve and promote
Azerbaijani cultural wealth.
Meanwhile, the acting director of the Azerbaijan State Academic
National Drama Theatre, Honoured Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov,
took part in the panel discussion on theatrical art.
Heads of Russian, Belarusian, and Serbian theatres took part in
the panel session. Furthermore, Ilham Asgarov met with the
directors of the Alexandrinsky Theatre and the Belarusian Academic
National Theatre to discuss prospects for cooperation.
The forum in St. Petersburg provided a great opportunity for
countries to demonstrate their unique artistic expressions,
fostering a deep understanding and appreciation of their cultures
at the international level.
