Genfinity Global Is Hosting The Digital Innovation & Transformation Summit In Feb 2024

The Sultanate is set to host a highly anticipated Digital Innovation & Transformation Summit on the 28th – 29th of Feb 2024. This is a business-focused event driven by thought leadership, which delves deeply into the latest challenges and technology trends within Oman's technology innovation sector.

This summit serves as a benchmark for technological innovation in the Sultanate, connecting global technology experts, innovators, and startups with pre-qualified executives, including CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, Heads of Business Transformation, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, government authorities, and technology investors in Oman.

The summit offers an array of engaging activities, including insightful keynotes, presentations of enterprise use cases, product showcases, panel discussions, and informative tech talks. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness cutting-edge technological solutions from global tech leaders and explore their relevance and impact on organizations.

The Digital Transformation project, part of the National Digital Economy Program initiatives is one of the main enablers towards accomplishing Oman Vision 2040, the nation's long-term plan to achieve economic expansion and sustainability. As Oman works towards this Vision 2040; digital transformation plays a key role as it supports the strategic and vital sectors in the Sultanate of Oman. The program aims to bolster The Sultanate of Oman's digital economy, through which the country will be able to achieve several goals that will contribute to building and developing a prosperous digital economy that responds to the requirements of the future

This vision is in line with facilitating connections between the different government and private entities to ensure data quality, provide a reliable and coherent source of information, and help decision-makers monitor performance, improve the quality of services, and set new goals and strategies

According to a recent report by market research firm Global Data, Oman's Vision 2040 Digital Transformation will have a significant impact, contributing to a boost and nearly doubling the value to OMR 2.2 billion (USD 5.6 billion) by 2024 from OMR 1.2 billion (USD 3.2 billion) in 2019.

