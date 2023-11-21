Iran intends to sustain positive engagement with IAEA

(MENAFN) The Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounchi, conveyed Iran's intention to sustain positive engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



"Despite the uncooperative behavior of the three European countries and the U.S., Tehran has extended an invitation to the Director General of the IAEA to address any remaining issues," Toutounchi declared.



In a meeting with Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, the Iranian ambassador engaged in discussions regarding the procedural aspects of bilateral cooperation within international gatherings and institutions.



The ambassador highlighted concerns that three European countries and the U.S. are endeavoring to amplify insignificant issues in the Director General's report, thereby creating unwarranted alarm.



Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah of Kuwait emphasized his country's backing for sincere cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Furthermore, he expressed criticism towards certain nations for not upholding their professed commitment to human rights, particularly in light of recent events in Gaza.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107465375