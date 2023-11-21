Revolutionizing the skies: WestJet Cargo and Awesome Cargo set to transform air cargo landscape

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) WestJet Cargo proudly unveils a strategic arrangement operating on behalf of Awesome Cargo, a rising star in the Mexican air freight industry. This collaboration represents a groundbreaking venture, connecting Awesome’s Cargo NLU hub with North America.



Kirsten De Bruijn, SVP Cargo of WestJet, enthusiastically declares, "This collaboration brings together two visionary cargo airlines, weaving our strengths into an innovative tapestry of enhanced services for Awesome’s Cargo customers. We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Awesome Cargo, unlocking endless possibilities for both organizations and setting new standards in the industry."



A Collaboration Forged in Success: Industry Relationship and Shared Vision

Initiated by a longstanding industry relationship, a testament to their shared vision and past triumphs in collaborative ventures. Awesome Cargo secured its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from Mexico's Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) on October 13 of this year. The airline strategically operates from NLU Airport (Felipe Angeles) in Mexico City. Awesome Cargo aims to become a pivotal partner in the North American and Latin American region through its NLU hub. Less than a month into its inception Awesome Cargo operated 17 missions bringing over 800 tons of humanitarian aid into Acapulco, which demonstrates the DNA of the airline and its commitment to its community. Luis Ramos, CEO of Awesome Cargo, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership is a significant milestone for Awesome Cargo. By uniting forces with WestJet Cargo, we not only expand our reach into North America but also contribute to the evolution of air cargo transport in the region. Our shared values and commitment to excellence make this collaboration a dynamic force in the industry."



Setting the Stage for Technical Brilliance: Unveiling the Collaborative Features

As the inaugural flight approaches on December 4th, symbolizing a new era in air cargo collaboration, we unveil the technical brilliance that defines this strategic partnership. The specific routes that WestJet Cargo will operate on behalf of Awesome Cargo will facilitate connectivity between North America and Mexico via Awesome Cargo's NLU hub allowing feeding options towards Awesome’s Cargo two newly deployed A330s, fostering enhanced connectivity and efficiency in air cargo transportation.

• Routes: US - Mexico via Awesome Cargo's NLU hub.

• Enhanced connectivity and efficiency for air cargo transport to and from Latin America.



To ensure the safe and secure transportation of various cargo types, the collaboration leverages the combined expertise of WestJet Cargo and Awesome Cargo, establishing new standards for safety in air cargo transport. Technical highlights include:

• Utilization of reefer trucks for temperature-sensitive cargo.

• Implementation of temperature-controlled facilities to maintain cargo integrity.

• Enhanced security measures throughout the transportation process.

• Connectivity of different types of cargo across networks.

• Horse transfers between Mexico – the USA and Canada.





