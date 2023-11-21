Azerbaijani FM: We Are Ready For Meeting On Border And Direct Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"The fact that Armenia has taken about two and a half months to
respond to Azerbaijan's proposals for a draft peace agreement has
seriously stalled the process," this is stated in a statement of
the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry regarding the call for Armenia to
resume negotiations on a peace treaty, Azernews reports.
It was noted that this stagnation in peace talks does not
contribute to stability and prosperity in the region. Azerbaijan is
ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis in
order to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible. We believe
that both countries should decide together on their future
relations.
"Both countries are responsible for the continuation of the
peace process, including choosing a mutually acceptable location or
deciding to meet at the state border.
We call on the Armenian side not to allow further unnecessary
delays and hope that they will respond positively to this call so
that negotiations can start soon," the Foreign Ministry statement
stressed.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107465131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.