Azerbaijani FM: We Are Ready For Meeting On Border And Direct Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"The fact that Armenia has taken about two and a half months to respond to Azerbaijan's proposals for a draft peace agreement has seriously stalled the process," this is stated in a statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry regarding the call for Armenia to resume negotiations on a peace treaty, Azernews reports.

It was noted that this stagnation in peace talks does not contribute to stability and prosperity in the region. Azerbaijan is ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis in order to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible. We believe that both countries should decide together on their future relations.

"Both countries are responsible for the continuation of the peace process, including choosing a mutually acceptable location or deciding to meet at the state border.

We call on the Armenian side not to allow further unnecessary delays and hope that they will respond positively to this call so that negotiations can start soon," the Foreign Ministry statement stressed.