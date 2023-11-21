Iran, Turkey explore avenues for enhancing agricultural collaboration

(MENAFN) The deputy agriculture ministers of Iran and Turkey convened in Tehran on Monday to explore avenues for enhancing agricultural collaboration, as reported by the Iranian Agriculture Ministry's portal.



During the meeting, Deputy Agriculture Minister Alireza Mohajer highlighted the cultural and religious similarities shared by Iran and Turkey. He underscored the imperative for bolstering economic cooperation between the two nations, with a particular focus on advancing collaboration in the field of agriculture.



Highlighting the collaboration aligned with the climatic conditions of both nations, he underscored its crucial role in fulfilling the respective needs of the two sides across different seasons and remarked: “with this method, part of the summer crops can be produced in the open farms [of the other country] without the need for excessive energy costs in greenhouse cultivation.”



The Turkish representative, on their end, deemed it essential to forge cooperation that aligns with climatic conditions and fluctuations, expressing: "Countries alone cannot do anything to fight climate crises, and we need international cooperation and partnership, especially with our neighbors."

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107465126