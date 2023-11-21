Two Qatar Armed Forces Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Heads To Egypt's Al Arish

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Two aircraft belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces headed today to the city of Al Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 93 tons of aid consisting of food and shelter supplies, provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and Qatar Charity (QC), in preparation to be transported to Gaza, bringing the total number of aircraft delivering to Gaza, 13 aircraft carrying a total of 492 tons of aid.

This aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions caused by the Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.