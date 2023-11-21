Israeli Rocket Strikes Kill Two Journalists In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Two journalists working for the local television channel Al-Mayadeen were among four people killed when Israeli rocket attacks targeted villages across southern Lebanon, state media reported on Tuesday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati strongly condemned the attacks as an attempt to "silence" the media, while Al-Mayadeen said its staff were deliberately targeted for the television channel's support of the Palestinians.

In response to the turn of events, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group deplored the "heinous crimes" in equal measure, vowing that the incident would not "go unanswered."

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen a sharp escalation of violence since the Palestinian Hamas movement launched unprecedented attacks on Israel on October 7. (end)

kbs









MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107465104