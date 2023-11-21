Global opposition rises against Israeli military campaign in Gaza as death toll mounts

(MENAFN) Despite the backing of the US and Germany for Israel's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip, global opposition to the Israeli actions in the blockaded enclave is growing more intense.



Israel has, to date, caused the death of over 13,300 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, in its sustained assaults on the Gaza Strip. Approximately 6,000 people, with more than 4,000 being women and children, remain unaccounted for, either buried beneath the rubble of demolished structures or unidentified on the streets.



Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli territory, Israel has compelled around 400,000 civilians to relocate from northern Gaza to the south through pressure and violent actions.



The indiscriminate bombing by Israel, targeting hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, ambulances, and refugee camps, underscores the pressing need for a lasting ceasefire.



Initially framed as self-defense against terrorism, Israel's actions received strong support from the US and European countries. However, as the attacks escalated to a level resembling a massacre, Western administrations, including the US, Germany, and the UK, began facing increased opposition from the public.



While countries like the US and Germany continue to express unwavering support for Israel, they are also attempting to shield Israel from external pressures by resisting calls for a ceasefire. Britain, with its veto power, obstructs the UN Security Council from taking effective actions, and EU countries, particularly Germany, prevent the bloc from formally advocating for a ceasefire.

