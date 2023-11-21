Hamas declares Qatar as official source for cease-fire agreement announcement with Israel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas declared that Qatar will be the entity to officially announce the anticipated ceasefire agreement with Israel.



"Now, the issue is up to the brothers in Qatar, they will announce the truce agreement with Israel including its terms," Izzat al-Risheq, a representative of the Hamas political bureau, informed a Doha-based news agency.



He continued by saying that the specifics of the cease-fire would be revealed in the following hours.



"Once the announcement of the agreement, it will be acceptable to us (Hamas), and will reflect the unified demands of the (Palestinian) resistance," al-Risheq stated.



Before providing the Hamas response to the proposed truce terms, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held discussions with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of the Islamic Jihad group.



Late Monday, Israeli state media announced Tel Aviv's approval for the finalization of a prisoner exchange agreement, pending a response from Hamas.



Israeli authorities estimate that approximately 240 individuals have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, when Israel initiated airstrikes on the blockaded enclave following an unexpected attack by Hamas.



The armed wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, initially claimed to hold around 200-250 individuals, including Israeli soldiers and civilians. However, they later confirmed that some among them had been killed during Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since October 7.

