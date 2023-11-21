-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Parliament Passes Statement Attributed To US Senate's Pro-Armenian Act


11/21/2023 7:24:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani Parliament has passed a statement on the US Senate's "Armenian Protection Act of 2023" (S.3000), Trend reports.

The statement expressed the parliament's harsh protest against the adoption of this act directed against Azerbaijan.

The unfounded accusations contained in the act seriously hamper attempts to establish peace and stability in the region. This act is a clear example of double standards and a selective approach, as the statement emphasized.

On November 16, the US Senate adopted Act S.3000, suggesting that the US president is unable to reference Public Law 107-115.

This law previously enabled the president to sidestep the 907th Amendment to the 'Freedom Support Act,' which, in effect, restricts aid to Azerbaijan.

As a result, the US president is now unable to bypass the 907th Amendment and obtain funding from the budget allocations for aiding Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107464861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search