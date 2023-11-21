Azerbaijani Parliament Passes Statement Attributed To US Senate's Pro-Armenian Act

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani
Parliament has passed a statement on the US Senate's "Armenian
Protection Act of 2023" (S.3000), Trend reports.
The statement expressed the parliament's harsh protest against
the adoption of this act directed against Azerbaijan.
The unfounded accusations contained in the act seriously hamper
attempts to establish peace and stability in the region. This act
is a clear example of double standards and a selective approach, as
the statement emphasized.
On November 16, the US Senate adopted Act S.3000, suggesting
that the US president is unable to reference Public Law
107-115.
This law previously enabled the president to sidestep the 907th
Amendment to the 'Freedom Support Act,' which, in effect, restricts
aid to Azerbaijan.
As a result, the US president is now unable to bypass the 907th
Amendment and obtain funding from the budget allocations for aiding
Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025.
