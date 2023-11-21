French Government Prevented Women From Exercising Their Rights - Martinique Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The French
government did not allow women to use their rights, representative
of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the event "Decolonization: Empowerment and
Development of Women".
"It is quite terrible that incidences of gender inequity
continue to occur. But we're working hard to keep that from
happening. We work hard to guarantee gender equality everywhere.
The French government prohibited women from exercising their
rights. We think that by holding this meeting, we will be able to
express our concerns and find a solution," he said.
Baku hosts an international conference on "Decolonization:
Empowerment and Development of Women". The event is organized by
the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.
