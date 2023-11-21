Russia Built Up Substantial Stock Of Cruise Missiles Likely For Attacks In Winter UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has built up a substantial stock of cruise missiles that it is highly likely to use in another attempt to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure this winter.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that between the 18-19 November 2023 Russia launched around 50 Iranian-designed Shahed one way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, primarily towards Kyiv. These were launched in waves on two axes – from the Kursk to the east, and from Krasnodar to the south-east, the British intelligence said.



“One of Russia's objectives was likely to degrade Ukraine's air defences, to shape the battlespace ahead of any concerted winter campaign of strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure,” the report says.

In addition, Russia has now refrained from launching its premier air launched cruise missiles from its heavy bomber fleet for nearly two months, likely allowing it to build up a substantial stock of these weapons.

“Russia is highly likely to use these missiles if it repeats last year's effort to destroy Ukraine's critical national infrastructure,” the report says.

