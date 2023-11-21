-->


UN General Assembly Adopted Resolution Dedicated To 25Th Anniversary Of SPECA


11/21/2023 7:23:42 AM

On November 20, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a draft resolution on celebrating the 25th anniversary of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), proposed by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA), Azernews reports.

It was noted that the resolution entitled "Transforming our world: a sustainable development agenda for the period until 2030" underlined the important role of the Special Programme as a regional programme promoting mutual understanding, economic cooperation, and regional development of member states.

The goals and objectives of the Tashkent Declaration of March 26, 1998, which established the Special Programme, were recalled, and the progress made in the countries of Central Asia, their integration with the European and Asian economies, and their contribution to global economic growth were welcomed.

The resolution noted the importance of exploring the possibilities of establishing a UN multilateral trust fund for the effective and timely mobilisation of financial resources for the implementation of projects under the Special Programme and UN Special Programme States.

The resolution also stressed the importance of further development of regional cooperation among Central Asian countries in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and develop friendly good-neighbourly relations.

It should be noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan will chair SPECA in 2023.

The resolution is available at this Internet link.

