Coldplay Sings With Sri Lankan Born Fan At Sold-Out Perth Concert

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

By Easwaran Rutnam

A Sri Lankan born fan was invited on stage to sing with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during a concert in Perth over the weekend, at a packed stadium.

The young fan, identified as 26-year-old Kavi, sat at the piano with Chris Martin.

The singer spoke to the girl from Sri Lanka before he sang a Coldplay track, which was slightly modified.

Chris Martin mentioned Sri Lanka while singing with his fan who is based in Melbourne and is an accountant.

“From Sri Lanka... Melbourne is the best,” he sang.

According to the Australian media, British rockers Coldplay left Perth today (Tuesday) destined for Malaysia after a sensational double show spectacle at Optus Stadium.

The West Australian reported that more than 130,000 people flocked to Optus to watch the British superstars across the weekend - with an estimated“tens of millions” of dollars expected to boost the economy as a result of the added foot traffic.

About 30 per cent of concertgoers are estimated to have visited from outside of WA for the double-header and the figure spent by the State Government to lure the band to Perth remains unknown.

The band is set to continue the Asian leg of their Music of The Spheres world tour in the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand before they return to Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland late next year. (Colombo Gazette)



