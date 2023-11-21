Israeli military arrests 40 additional Palestinians in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out the detention of at least 40 additional Palestinians from various areas in both the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.



According to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), these recent arrests contribute to a growing total of nearly 3,000 Palestinians apprehended by Israeli forces since October 7.



Prior to the events of October 7, the number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails stood at approximately 5,200, including over 1,000 individuals subjected to the controversial administrative detention policy, which allows for imprisonment without formal charges or trial.



Tensions have remained elevated throughout the West Bank since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, involving clashes between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.



The toll on Palestinians has been significant, with the Israeli forces reportedly causing the death of at least 217 individuals in the West Bank since October 7, along with over 2,850 others sustaining injuries, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107464523