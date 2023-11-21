Russian energy giant has announced progress in El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt

(MENAFN) Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom has announced significant progress in the construction of the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Egypt, with the installation of a crucial component of the second power unit beginning ahead of schedule. Andrey Petrov, Rosatom's deputy director general for nuclear energy, revealed that Russian specialists have initiated the installation of a melt localization device, known as the 'melt trap,' which is a vital element for the passive safety system of the plant.



The unexpected advancement in the installation process, initially planned for 2024, highlights the efficiency and rapid pace at which the El-Dabaa NPP project is unfolding. Petrov emphasized the parallel construction of the first and second units, showcasing the synchronized efforts of the project team. Rosatom is now poised to complete the preparatory phase and transition to the main stage of construction later this year.



In a testament to the project's momentum, Petrov shared that the corporation aims to pour the "first concrete" into the foundation slab of the fourth power unit by the end of the year. This proactive approach underscores Rosatom's commitment to meeting project milestones and maintaining a robust construction schedule for the El-Dabaa NPP.



Situated approximately 300km northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast, the El-Dabaa NPP is a four-reactor facility approved in 2015, with construction officially commencing in 2022. The plant is anticipated to have a total capacity of 4.8 GW by 2030, with the ongoing construction reflecting the strategic partnership between Russia and Egypt in the development of nuclear energy infrastructure.



Notably, in May 2023, Rosatom initiated the construction of the third power unit, marking another significant milestone in the comprehensive development of the El-Dabaa NPP. The accelerating progress of the project underscores the collaborative efforts and technical expertise involved in advancing nuclear energy capabilities in the region.



As construction on the El-Dabaa NPP progresses ahead of schedule, this development is poised to contribute significantly to Egypt's energy diversification goals and enhance its capacity to meet growing electricity demands. The ongoing success of the project solidifies Russia's role as a key partner in Egypt's strategic pursuit of sustainable and reliable nuclear power generation.



MENAFN21112023000045015687ID1107464521