Authorities initiate manhunt after deadly shooting linked to property dispute

(MENAFN) Late on Monday night, a shooting incident unfolded at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, resulting in four people being injured and transported to a hospital. The incident occurred around 8:35 PM ET in Beavercreek, located in Greene County, Ohio. Authorities reported that a man entered the Walmart and began shooting. The shooter, who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified by Beavercreek Police.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, and other local agencies joined Beavercreek Police in the ongoing investigation. Details about the condition of the individuals transported to the hospital were not immediately available.



Beavercreek Police expressed condolences, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy." Walmart also issued a statement, expressing deep sadness over the incident and mentioning collaboration with investigators.



As the situation remains under investigation, authorities plan to provide updates on Tuesday. The community and the nation await further information about the incident that unfolded at the Walmart store in Beavercreek.

