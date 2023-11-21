Azerbaijani Parliament Passes Draft State Budget For 2024 In Second Reading

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani
Parliament's meeting has discussed draft state budget of the
country for 2024 in the second reading, Trend reports.
The document, after discussion, was put to the vote and adopted
in the second reading.
The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 expected
to amount to 34.17 billion manat ($20.1 billion), expenditures –
36.76 billion manat, or $21.6 billion (including centralized
revenues – almost 33.4 billion manat, or $19.6 billion; local
revenues – 773.1 million manat ($454.8 million); centralized
expenditures – 35.98 billion manat ($21.2 billion); and local
expenditures – 782.45 million manat ($460.26 million).
Previously, the state budget for 2023 was revised and budget
revenues amounted to 3.1 billion manat, or $1.8 billion (an
increase of 10.1 percent), and expenditures - 3.3 billion manat, or
1.9 billion (an increase of 9.8 percent).
Meanwhile, in 2022, the state budget revenues and expenditures
of Azerbaijan amounted to 30.6 million manat ($18 million), and 32
million manat ($18.8 million), respectively.
