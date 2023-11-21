Dozens Killed, Injured In Israeli Bombardment Of UN School In Al-Faluja, Homes In Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Dozens of Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured, including children and women, on Tuesday morning in airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation warplanes on several areas in the Gaza Strip, including a school in Al-Faluja, and homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation warplanes targeted Hafsa school sheltering displaced people in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and injuring many displaced persons, including children and women.

Many civilians were also martyred as a result of the bombing of at least 9 homes in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli bombing also targeted communications towers in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, causing a complete disruption of communications in these areas.

The Israeli occupation's brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip persists for the 46th day in a row, leaving behind a trail of thousands of martyrs and injuries, mostly children and women, who came under direct attack by targeting residential buildings, hospitals, and schools sheltering hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals. The unprecedent assault marks a disturbing escalation in a genocidal war against the Palestinian people.