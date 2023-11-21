-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Ministry Of Justice Employees Awarded Higher Special Ranks - Decree


11/21/2023 5:23:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding higher special ranks to employees of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Justice - Head of the Penitentiary Service Mirsaleh Seyidov was awarded the highest special rank of Major-General of Justice.

Head of the Main Department of Strategic Planning and Monitoring of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice Javid Huseynov was awarded the highest special title of State Counselor of Justice of III class.

MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107463949

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search