Kherson Authorities Show Consequences Of Russia's Morning Attack On Residential House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 21, 2023, Russian projectiles hit a residential house in the city of Kherson.
The video, showing the consequences of the enemy attack, was posted by Kherson Regional State Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Russian army has attacked the city of Kherson this morning. A residential house was hit. A man, 59, received a leg injury,” the report states.
According to the updated data from Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko, the man was taken to hospital with a mine blast injury. The house was damaged.
