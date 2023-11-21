Kherson Authorities Show Consequences Of Russia's Morning Attack On Residential House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 21, 2023, Russian projectiles hit a residential house in the city of Kherson.

The video, showing the consequences of the enemy attack, was posted by Kherson Regional State Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russian army has attacked the city of Kherson this morning. A residential house was hit. A man, 59, received a leg injury,” the report states.

According to the updated data from Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko, the man was taken to hospital with a mine blast injury. The house was damaged.