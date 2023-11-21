Speaker Of Azerbaijan Parlament Condemns Document Adopted By US Senate

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The document adopted by the US Senate on November 15 is an act
of defence of Armenians. This document claims that Armenians were
expelled from Karabakh by force. This issue will be discussed today
in Milli Majlis," Azernews reports.
This was stated by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at
today's parliamentary session.
According to the Speaker, after the 44-day war, Armenia's
provocations continued: "However, Azerbaijan has fully satisfied
international law, putting an end to the existence of an illegal
separatist regime in Karabakh. Today, Azerbaijan's wish is to sign
a peace treaty between the two countries. Unfortunately, Armenia
still refuses to abandon its insidious policy. It does not accept
it."
Later, the Milli Mejlis created a commission to prepare a
statement on the US Senate law on the protection of Armenians.
The chairman of the commission is Ziyafat Askerov.
It includes Samed Seyidov, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Tural
Ganjaliyev, Tamam Jafarova and Kamilya Aliyeva.
