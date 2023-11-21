Foreign Policy Head: Armenian Concept Of A New Crossroads Is Utopic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Armenia's concept of a new crossroads is utopian," Hikmet
Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the
Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said
at the international conference "Decolonisation: Women's
Empowerment and Development" held in Baku.
According to the official, Armenia has put forward the concept
of a new crossroads.
"This is its own decision, but it is utopian in nature. We have
been discussing this for the last three years, but there has been
no result. So Armenia should discuss and think about how effective
it is. Azerbaijan also had a B plan.
This plan is to establish transport communication through the
territory of Iran. Intergovernmental documents have already been
signed between Iran and Azerbaijan. On the other hand, our
relations with our brother Turkiye and the construction of the
Kars-Igdir railway are going on. At the same time, a ring railway
line has been created around our region. However, Armenia has not
taken any steps for the construction of this line during the last
three years. We cannot wait for the end. The Middle Corridor opens
new realities".
