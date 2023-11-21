Foreign Policy Head: Armenian Concept Of A New Crossroads Is Utopic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

"Armenia's concept of a new crossroads is utopian," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the international conference "Decolonisation: Women's Empowerment and Development" held in Baku.

According to the official, Armenia has put forward the concept of a new crossroads.

"This is its own decision, but it is utopian in nature. We have been discussing this for the last three years, but there has been no result. So Armenia should discuss and think about how effective it is. Azerbaijan also had a B plan.

This plan is to establish transport communication through the territory of Iran. Intergovernmental documents have already been signed between Iran and Azerbaijan. On the other hand, our relations with our brother Turkiye and the construction of the Kars-Igdir railway are going on. At the same time, a ring railway line has been created around our region. However, Armenia has not taken any steps for the construction of this line during the last three years. We cannot wait for the end. The Middle Corridor opens new realities".