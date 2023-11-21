Tajani: Italy Is Keen On Establishing Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani stressed Tuesday that his country is ready to do its part to establish a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.

In a televised statement, Tajani said that Italy is a major player in attempts to build peace with the aim of the two-state solution.

He pointed out that Italy is in contact with Arab states and the occupying regime, adding "We are ready to do our part in Gaza as well if necessary to establish a Palestinian state after the war." (end)

