Kuwait Deputy PM, Oman Defense Min. Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 21 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister of Defense Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman Shehab Al-Said, discussed bilateral ties and military cooperation between the two countries.

A statement issued by the Kuwait Defense Ministry said that the meeting that brought the two ministers together came on the sidelines of the 20th Defense Minister's Council held in Muscat.

Additionally, the meeting touched on the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad praised the deep historical ties between the two countries, hoping to boost them in various fields.

He also affirmed the importance of these meetings that support the bonds of cooperation between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Kuwait's Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Mohammed Al-Hajri attended the meeting. (end)

nfa









MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107463874