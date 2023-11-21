Belgian Minister: Denying People Food, Water In Gaza Violates International Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Belgian Minister for Development Cooperation, Caroline Gennez, slammed on Tuesday the Israeli occupation regime for denying the people of Gaza basic necessities like water and food.

"Denying people, food, water, and medical supplies is a violation of international humanitarian law. Bombing schools, hospitals, innocent civilians, and aid workers is a violation of international humanitarian law. It is time to end this cycle of violence now and to safeguard innocent civilians," she told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU Development Ministers in Brussels today.

She noted that the most important topic on the agenda of today's meeting is the dire humanitarian situation of the people in Gaza.

"We do need more humanitarian aid and that implies more humanitarian access. We only have humanitarian access through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. I would strongly ask and urge Israel to open up for humanitarian access from Erez and Kerim Shalom (border crossings)," she added.

On his part, Jochen Flasbarth, German Secretary of State for Economic Cooperation and Development, told reporters that without the two-state solution, there can be no peace in the region.

"Any solution that would stop the ongoing war is good and needs to get support.. International law has to be respected," he said and added that Germany will continue supporting the Palestinian people. (end)

