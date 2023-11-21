Boursa Kuwait lights its building in blue and hosts an awareness session in support of Movember: A Commitment to Men's Health

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, 21 November 2023: In its ongoing dedication to making a positive impact on the community, Boursa Kuwait lit up its building in blue in commemoration of Movember, the global awareness month for men's health. The company also organized an awareness session for employees and building patrons given by Dr. Mohammad Abdulmohsen Al-Ghanem, Consultant Urologist at Jaber Al-Ahmad Armed Forces Hospital, which shed light on critical men's health issues including prostate cancer.

Commemorated around the world every November, the Movember campaign aims to promote physical and mental well-being among men, addressing issues such as prostate cancer and mental health challenges. The campaign provides a platform for open discussions on men's health, fostering support and encouraging proactive steps towards a healthier life.

Boursa Kuwait’s participation in this annual event underscores the company's commitment to the well-being of the community in which it operates and is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility mandate as well as Goal 3 – Health and Well-Being – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals – of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prostate cancer ranks as the fourth highest prevalent cancer in Kuwait, behind only breast cancer, colon cancer and thyroid cancer. A study conducted in 2020 concluded that there were around 250 cases of prostate cancer in the country, which constituted around 6.6% of all cancer cases.

Speaking at the session, Dr. Mohammad A. Al-Ghanem emphasized the benefits of the early detection of prostate cancer as well as the importance of periodic screening. Drawing attention to the increasing occurrence of the disease, Dr. Al-Ghanem stated, “Early detection and timely intervention are paramount in the fight against prostate cancer, a disease that affects a significant portion of the male population. As men age, particularly those past the age of 50, the risk of developing prostate cancer increases substantially. Therefore, it is imperative for men in this age group to incorporate regular symptom checks into their healthcare routines.”

Dr. Al-Ghanem added, “These checks serve as a proactive measure to identify potential signs of prostate cancer at its earliest stages. By actively monitoring their prostate health, men can empower themselves to take control of their well-being and significantly enhance their chances of successful treatment and recovery."

As part of the initiative, Boursa Kuwait also partnered with MedCell to offer a range of medical services, including lab tests, consultations and various other treatments, on the day of the session.

Supporting and serving the communities and people across Kuwait is a responsibility that Boursa Kuwait takes very seriously. The company seeks to be a force for good for both external and internal stakeholders, actively giving back and driving positive impact through an ongoing and diverse range of community and social impact endeavors, including several health-based initiatives with institutions to organize blood drives, awareness sessions and others. Boursa Kuwait is committed to making a positive, long-lasting impact in the community in which it operates, championing a series of initiatives aimed at preserving the well-being of the community and has established internal policies and procedures to ensure the sustained health of its employees.





