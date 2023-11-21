Lebanese Minister Of Economy Invites Qatari Businessmen For Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, met yesterday with Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon H E Amin Salam and his accompanying delegation at the Chamber's venue.

Also present at the meeting QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba and H E Farah Barry, Chargé d 'affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in the State of Qatar, and a number of QC board members.

The meeting deliberated upon aspects of commercial and economic cooperation and strengthening relations between the private sector on both sides.

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim praised the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and the Lebanese Republic, stressing Qatar Chamber's keenness to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with the Lebanese side, in a way that contributes to an develop their trade exchange, which has grown by 29% over the past five years from QR532m in 2017 to QR684m in 2022. However, this growth remains below our ambitions.

He indicated that there are numerous Lebanese products in the Qatari market, emphasizing their high quality and reasonable prices. P12