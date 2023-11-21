One Year After Qatar 2022: Infantino Hails Best-Ever World Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Zurich: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, praised Qatar and its organisation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals last year, describing it as the best edition in the history of the game.

Infantino had emphasized that Qatar dedicated all its capabilities to the success of the project, utilizing the best organizational means, allowing the world to witness a unique event in every detail.

FIFA President expressed that Qatar's success in hosting the event was never in doubt for him. He was confident that Qatar would deliver an exceptional edition in organization due to the significant seriousness, attention, meticulous follow-up, and commitment to meeting all hosting requirements according to internationally recognized standards. As the head of the international federation, he closely monitored every step Qatar took towards completing the arrangements for the tournament on its soil until the moment of the tournament's opening at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Infantino revealed that several factors contributed to his confidence in Qatar's ability to host the event.

He highlighted the accessibility for the audience, available transportation to the stadiums, and the establishment of a secure network that considers all safety requirements.

The level of success in organizing the World Cup was like no other country had reached before. This success was evident in providing the opportunity for the audience to watch more than one match in a single day. He pointed out that this was not available to any fan before, as it was challenging for the audience to follow more than one match in previous World Cup editions due to the considerable distances between the stadiums.

FIFA President emphasized the need to continue working towards the development of football and leveraging the qualitative leap introduced by Qatar in organizing the 2022 edition.

He urged the delivery of another exceptional edition in 2026, to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with an expanded 48-team format.

He considered the Qatar edition the best and believed it would not be repeated, especially with the increase in the number of participating teams to 48 in 2026.

Infantino considered the previous edition as a catalyst for the upcoming one, building on the achievements of football in Qatar and looking forward to broader horizons in the next edition.