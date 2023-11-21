World Cup 2023: Which Team Earned How Much Prize Money

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 21 (ICC) – The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup concluded in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with Australia crowned champions for the sixth time after their six-wicket win over hosts India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Talking about the earnings of each of the 10 teams in the October 5 to November 19 tournament, besides the purse for the winners and the runners-up, the ICC awarded USD 40,000 for each victory in the group stage.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world

ADVERTISEMENT

While Australia ended up winning the champions' pruse of USD 4 million, India earned USD 2 million as the runners-up. That's separate from their earnings during the league stage for each of their victories. India won all their nine round-robin matches while Australia won seven. The two losing semi-finalists - New Zealand and South Africa - earned the assured prize money of USD 800,000.

Meanwhile, the six teams eliminated during the league stage took home the assured sum of USD 100,000 besides the prize money for respective wins during the league phase.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

Here's what everyone has made:



Australia ($4)

India ($2)

South Africa ($1)

New Zealand ($1m)

Pakistan ($260,000)

Afghanistan ($260,000)

England ($220,000)

Bangladesh ($180,000)

Sri Lanka ($180,000) Netherlands ($180,000)