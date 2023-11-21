Roche Gives Details Of CHF1.2Bn Basel Site Investment

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Концерн Roche планирует инвестировать в Базеле 1,2 млрд



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

“This is another clear commitment to the Basel research and production site and to Switzerland,” said Jürg Erismann, head of Roche's Basel/Kaiseraugst site, in a press release on Friday.

The new buildings will expand the infrastructure for future innovations along the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from research to production, says Roche.

+ Roche inaugurates Switzerland's tallest building

A new production building for manufacturing synthetic medicines will also be created. This is an area in which Roche has a broad pipeline of new active substances.

+ Roche's new boss open to new acquisitions

Around CHF500 million will be invested in so-called Building 12, which "serve as an important link between research and development departments in the global Roche network", with state-of-the art laboratory workstations for up to 450 researchers.

The company will also invest CHF100 million in the Institute of Human Biology, which will house 250 researchers and focus on the“development of innovative organoids to improve the understanding of diseases and develop treatments”.

The construction of the research building, and the building renovations are expected to be completed by 2030.

Since 2014, Roche has invested CHF3 billion in its Basel site.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .