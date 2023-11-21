-->


Hawesko Holding SE: Hendrik Schneider Becomes New Chief Financial Officer


11/21/2023 4:12:22 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Hawesko Holding SE: Hendrik Schneider becomes new Chief Financial Officer
21.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, November 21, 2023: The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG, DE0006042708) announces that the company's Supervisory Board has appointed Hendrik Schneider as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will take office on January 01, 2024.

Hendrik Schneider, born in 1971, studied business administration at the Hamburg University of Economics and Politics and graduated with a degree in business administration. After holding management positions in the Controlling/Finance division of the Otto Group, Hamburg, he is currently Chief Financial Officer at Hermes Germany GmbH.

Detlev Meyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hawesko Holding SE: "I am particularly pleased that with Hendrik Schneider we have gained an industry-experienced expert as CFO, who is not only well versed in retail and e-commerce, but also brings extensive and valuable knowledge from the logistics industry, which is important for us."

Hendrik Schneider on his new role: "I am delighted to soon be part of the largest premium wine trading group. The industry fascinates me very much and I would like to play a key role in supporting the future success of the Hawesko Group."

As part of the group strategy, the Hawesko management board is increasingly focusing on international growth, driving forward digitalization and strengthening the segments. Against this background, the appointment of Hendrik Schneider is a further step in this direction.


As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


