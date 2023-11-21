EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Allane Mobility Group: autohaus24 opens strategic location in Wuppertal

21.11.2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Allane Mobility Group: autohaus24 opens strategic location in Wuppertal Pullach, 21 November 2023 – The Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has once again expanded its offline business and opened a new autohaus24 location in Wuppertal. The geographical location of the new point of sale in an economically strong metropolitan center enables autohaus24 to significantly expand its market presence in North Rhine-Westphalia and to exploit further market potential in the Rhine-Ruhr region as well as in the neighboring BENELUX states. The location in Wuppertal adds another strategic anchor point to the three existing branch offices in Berlin/Brandenburg, Bavaria and Hesse. The official opening of the new location took place on 18 November 2023 in the presence of the Mayor of the City of Wuppertal, Dagmar Liste-Frinker. Werner König, Managing Director of autohaus24 GmbH: "We are very pleased about the opening of our new autohaus24 location in Wuppertal. Thanks to its strategic location in one of the most densely populated areas in Germany, we can, on the one hand, tap into new market potential – even beyond Germany. On the other hand, the large size of the new location creates the conditions for a wider range of products and consequently a significant improvement in the customer experience. This will enable us to further increase our sales figures and reduce the number of days the vehicles remain on the site." The expansion of the autohaus24 business is part of the Allane Mobility Group's growth strategy. Among other things, the strategy envisages developing autohaus24 into a Mobility Solution Center that offers optimized products and services beyond the existing range. The geographical location of the new autohaus24 site was chosen so that previously untapped market potential in the densely populated and economically strong Rhine-Ruhr region and neighboring countries can be exploited. For example, around 25 percent of the Allane Mobility Group's existing Online Retail Leasing customers come from within a radius of 100 kilometers. With a site area of around 13,000 square meters, which offers a parking space for around 500 vehicles, the spacious location in Wuppertal is also an ideal handover location for vehicles and should make a significant contribution to reducing process times and costs and lowering CO2 emissions by avoiding additional transport routes, e.

g. for the delivery of vehicles. In this way, the Allane Mobility Group aims to optimize the customer experience and further increase customer satisfaction. Image material (from left to right: Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane Mobility Group, Dagmar Liste-Frinker, Mayor of the City of Wuppertal, and Werner König, Managing Director of autohaus24 GmbH) of the new autohaus24 location in Wuppertal and the opening ceremony are available here .

The image rights are owned by Allane SE. --- About autohaus24 GmbH: autohaus24 GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allane SE, is the largest independent used car dealer in Germany. The vehicles are marketed at three major locations in Munich-Eching, Frankfurt-Egelsbach and Berlin-Ludwigsfelde as well as via autohaus24. Customers also have the option of configuring new cars on the website.



About Allane Mobility Group: Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way. Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise. Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million. With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.



