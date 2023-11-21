Trane Technologies Delivers All-Electric, Zero Direct Emission Thermo King® Solutions In Every Segment Of The Cold Chain In EMEA

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, November 21, 2023 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced at Solutrans 2023 that it has fulfilled its August 2021 commitment to deliver fully electric, zero direct emission Thermo King® refrigeration solutions for every segment of the cold chain in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region by 2023.

The company is continuing to lead by example in its electrification and decarbonization of the cold chain – helping customers transition to more sustainable fleet solutions while reducing their carbon footprints. Investing more than $100 million into its all-electric evolveTM portfolio , including electric refrigeration solutions for truck, trailer, rail, air and marine transport.

“As we continue leveraging the power of innovation to transform our industry, I am thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our journey toward a more sustainable world,” said Dwayne Cowan, president, Thermo King EMEA, Trane Technologies.“Our ability to deliver an all-electric, zero direct emissions solution in every segment of the EMEA cold chain represents another important step in our unwavering commitment to cutting our customers' carbon footprints while reducing global food loss.”

From November 21 to 25, Solutrans 2023 visitors will have the opportunity to see Thermo King's latest transport electrification innovations, including :



Sophisticated solutions in the industry-leading Advancer trailer refrigeration portfolio, including a fully-electric, emission-free system with AxlePower smart energy generating technology.

A new, all-electric E-series refrigeration unit for light commercial vehicles – the most energy-efficient transport refrigeration unit on the market today – enabling customers to transition from a diesel-powered to zero-emission solution. Advanced, fully-electric transport refrigeration unit cooling technology for heavy goods vehicles, helping accelerate the next generation of last mile delivery operations.

Continuing to lead by example in the sustainable transport of food and critical pharmaceuticals around the world, the company will also leverage innovative and digitally enabled electrification technologies to offer all-electric solutions for every cold chain segment in the Americas by 2025. With emissions reductions targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) , Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments , including its Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons, and its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies .

About Thermo King

Thermo King is the leader in sustainable transport climate control solutions. We provide cutting-edge technology and solutions with sustainability and the customer experience in mind. Fresh thinking, passion, and problem-solving are core to our culture and approach, ensuring our customers deliver what matters most to communities everywhere.

