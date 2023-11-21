IWBI Awards The WELL Health-Safety Rating To 20-Plus Expo City Dubai Buildings In Recognition Of The City's People-Centric Sustainability Approach

(MENAFN- 3BL) DUBAI and NEW YORK, November 21, 2023 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) has awarded Expo City Dubai the WELL Health-Safety Rating for 23 of its buildings, a testament to the city's commitment to supporting human well-being and prioritising sustainability. The city's iconic Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion are among those to have received the rating.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that supports organisations to advance health-focused strategies for building operations and prepares businesses for long-term resilience. A people-centric, innovation-driven city of the future, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact, during and beyond its hosting of COP28, with health, safety, and well-being embedded into its city-wide sustainability strategy.

Derived from the WELL Building Standard (WELL), the world's leading framework for healthy buildings, organisations and communities, the WELL Health-Safety Rating has sparked considerable demand across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the wider region. With over 60 evidence-based strategies spanning operational policies, maintenance protocols and emergency plans, the rating is a proven roadmap for organisations that are committed to operational excellence by addressing air and water quality, cleaning procedures, emergency preparedness, health resources and stakeholder engagement.

“One of five hubs in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is a growing, mixed-use community that seeks to create a better future for both people and planet – and a healthy, safe environment that promotes well-being is key to achieving this. The experiences of those who visit, work and, eventually, live at Expo City Dubai is integral to every decision we make in developing and operating our community, and we are proud this has been recognised with IWBI's awarding of the WELL Health-Safety Rating. We will continue to explore ways to maximise our social and environmental impact, particularly as we progress toward our net zero by 2050 targets,” said Matt Brown, Chief – Sustainability, Expo City Dubai.

“Expo City Dubai's outstanding WELL Health-Safety Rating achievement ahead of hosting major international events and as the city continues to evolve reflects a proactive and innovative approach to prioritising the importance of addressing both climate change and human health, safety and well-being,” said Paul Scialla, IWBI Founder.“We are proud to continue this important collaboration with Expo City Dubai as they set an inspiring example for adopting and verifying evidence-based measures.”

“The leadership and commitment demonstrated by Expo City Dubai to implement the WELL Health-Safety Rating across its buildings aligns with IWBI's belief that planetary and human health go hand-in-hand,” said Prateek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, IWBI.“The rating communicates to members of the global community entering these spaces that Expo City Dubai has prioritised their health, safety and well-being as they conduct the important work of addressing the climate crisis.”

“Congratulations to Expo City Dubai for achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating at its permanent structures, and for leading the way on the health and safety of its people,” said Tekha Selim, Vice President and Head of MENA Region, IWBI.“As a leader in the region and globally, Expo City Dubai is leveraging WELL to instil confidence in the places where people spend their time, enhance resilience to health-related impacts and drive productivity.”

Built on the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City is already home to 123 LEED-certified buildings and eight rated 'Excellent' under BREEAM Infrastructure – one of the largest rosters of BREEAM Infrastructure awards on a single site globally – a demonstration of the city's focus on sustainable design, construction and operations.

Expo City Dubai, an IWBI member , is also the region's first community enrolled to register and pursue certification for the WELL Community Standard , a district scale programme that sets a benchmark for healthy communities.

Designed with 15-minute city planning principles, Expo City's newly launched residential developments prioritise environmental sustainability, health and well-being. The community includes 45,000 sqm of parks and gardens, running and cycling tracks and children's playgrounds, while native and adaptive species are prioritised in its landscape plants, consuming less water. More than 90 percent of landscape areas are managed without the use of chemical pesticides, herbicides and fertilisers.

