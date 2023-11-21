US imposes sanctions against 2 Russian military officers

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions against two Russian military officers accused of engaging in human rights violations in Ukraine, with one of them being Azatbek Omurbekov, notoriously recognized as "The Butcher of Bucha."



"The Department of State is designating Azatbek Omurbekov, also known as ‘The Butcher of Bucha,’ a colonel in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, for his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the extrajudicial killings of unarmed Ukrainian civilians from Andriivka, Ukraine," the State Department stated in a declaration.



Another individual subject to these sanctions is Daniil Frolkin, a guard corporal in the Russian Armed Forces. He is accused of playing a role in a severe human rights violation, specifically the extrajudicial killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in Andriivka.



"As a result of today’s action, Omurbekov, Frolkin, and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States," the declaration mentioned.



As mentioned in the declaration, Omurbekov held the position of commanding officer within Russia's 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade while Russian forces were in control of the Ukrainian town of Andriivka.



"Omurbekov later led the brigade to Bucha, Ukraine, where the Department of State determined that the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade killed, beat, dismembered, burned and conducted mock executions of civilians," it noted.

