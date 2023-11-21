(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico has started its presidential pre-campaign for the 2024-2030 term, showcasing three candidates, including two women.



Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez , and Samuel García stand as the current contenders for the nation's top office.



Over the next 60 days, they will unveil their political agendas, adhering to electoral laws.



Sheinbaum, from the "Sigamos Haciendo Historia" coalition, began her campaign in Boca del Río, Veracruz.



Her platform aims to extend the government's "Fourth Transformation" initiative.



Meanwhile, Gálvez, representing the "Frente Amplio por México" alliance, initiated her campaign in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.



She emphasizes her robust public service experience and strength.



Samuel García, the youthful Governor of Nuevo León from the Citizen's Movement (MC), launched his pre-campaign in Monterrey.







He promises a fresh, dynamic approach to politics. Additionally, Eduardo Verástegui, an ultra-conservative independent, seeks to enter the race.



He needs sufficient signatures to qualify.

The pre-campaign period will end on January 18

The pre-campaign period will end on January 18. This marks the beginning of finalizing candidates for over 20,000 positions in the 2024 elections.



This year's race is remarkable for its gender diversity, featuring two female candidates. Such diversity reflects a global shift towards inclusive politics.



Sheinbaum's strategy focuses on continuity and reform, a familiar tactic in political campaigns.



Gálvez's choice of Ciudad Juárez for her campaign start underlines the significance of border issues in Mexican politics.



García's campaign resonates with younger voters, illustrating the impact of new generations in political realms.

Mexico's 2024 Presidential Race Kicks Off with Three Key Contenders

Verástegui's independent candidacy adds a unique element, challenging conventional party lines.



The 60-day pre-campaign regulation ensures fair and organized electoral processes.



Mexico's multiparty landscape contrasts sharply with the two-party systems in countries like the U.S.



The sheer number of positions in the upcoming elections highlights the depth and complexity of Mexico's democratic system, a key aspect of one of the world's largest democracies.

MENAFN21112023007421016031ID1107463011