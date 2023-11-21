World Television Day: 52% Of Visual Media Outlets In Afghanistan Cease Operations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Media Support for Afghanistan's Free Media (NAI) organization announced on World Television Day that over the past two years, 52% of visual media outlets in Afghanistan have ceased their operations.

This organization announced on Tuesday, coinciding with World Television Day, highlighting that more than half of the visual media outlets in Afghanistan have remained inactive.

The Media Support for Afghanistan's Free Media (NAI) organization has expressed its deep concern about the state of media, especially visual media, and has called for the support of national and international institutions in addressing the media crisis.

According to a survey conducted by this organization, out of 147 visual media outlets, 77 television channels have ceased their operations due to“economic challenges.”

NAI has urged interim government officials to reconsider taxation and financial guarantees for media outlets to prevent their destruction.

Furthermore, the organization has called upon Afghanistan's free media, particularly visual media, to continue their activities in line with the principles of impartiality and independence.

The United Nations designated the 21st of November as World Television Day in 1996.

It's worth noting that in the past two years, more than fifty per cent of Afghanistan's media outlets have ceased operations, and nearly seventy per cent of journalists and media workers, including ninety per cent of female journalists, have lost their jobs, according to reports.

