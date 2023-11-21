Savoye acquires a major contract in KSA to support CJ Logistics and iHerb with world-class automation solutions

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) November 21, 2023

Savoye, a leading global warehouse automation integrator and software publisher in the Middle East, partnered with CJ Logistics, a 3PL services company operating for iHerb, the leading global eCommerce retailer for health and wellness, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to deliver world-class automation solutions for its e-commerce Global Distribution Center (GDC). The strategic partnership is a significant development for Savoye in KSA, following its recent expansion into the region.



Under the terms of the partnership, Savoye will implement a fully automated fulfilment center, the first-of-its-kind in the region, which includes a X-PTS Goods-To-Persons (GTP) shuttle system, Warehouse Execution Software (WES), Zone to Zone fast picking system and automated orders packing to process 15K orders per day. Savoye's flagship X-PTS shuttle technology will be central to the project, serving as the foundation for an effective and ergonomic Goods-To-Person solution.



Savoye’s high-end solution is seamlessly designed to reduce picking and packing time by utilizing Savoye’s highly ergonomic GTP stations for prompt high-speed picking operations. In addition, Savoye has designed fully automated packing lines that are in charge of closing and labeling the prepared orders before automatically sorting them into the various shipping lanes. The latest agreement marks a significant milestone for all parties as they actively work towards transforming the Middle Eastern supply chain industry by boosting productivity and encouraging innovation.



Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director of Savoye Middle East, stated: “We are proud to embark on this journey with CJ Logistics and iHerb to further explore the Saudi Arabian market with our tailored automated solutions. This partnership holds great significance as it demonstrates our dedication to advancing the supply chain and logistics industry. Our combined efforts are also focused on meeting the industry's expanding needs while advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program. We thus look forward to making significant strides together and establishing new benchmarks for automated solutions in the region.”



The partnership is in line with the Health Sector Transformation Program, a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to restructure the healthcare industry into a comprehensive, efficient, and integrated system based on the wellness of people and the community at large. Using Savoye's automated solutions, logistics companies in the health and wellness sector can easily meet evolving client requirements, thereby supporting the program's goals and driving the continued development of healthcare services in Saudi Arabia.



iHerb is a global leader in health and wellness and is committed to making health and wellness accessible to all. iHerb chose KSA as its base in the Middle East due to its increasing demand for health and wellness products, as well as the promising business environment. iHerb aims to enhance distribution of its products across the region to meet the local growing demands. Through the partnership, CJ Logistics will integrate Savoye's cutting-edge automated solutions to optimize its operations and boost productivity to advance this goal.





