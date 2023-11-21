Singapore Airlines Group Carries 3M Pax, Recovers 95Pc Of Pre-Covid Volumes

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: In October, 2023, the Singapore Airlines Group, comprising Singapore Airlines and low-cost carrier Scoot, carried 3.09 million passengers, growing year-on-year by 36.1 per cent compared to the 2.27 million carried in October 2022. In pre-pandemic October 2019, the group, which then included SilkAir, carried 3.24 million passengers at a load factor of 84.4 per cent, which shows it is now 95 per cent recovered to pre-covid passenger traffic volumes.

In 2023, the group increased capacity (available seat kilometers) by 23 per cent and passenger traffic (revenue passenger kilometers) by 24.5 per cent, raising the year-on-year load factor by one percentage point to 87.4 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that it is achieving load factors three percentage points higher than in 2019.

In October 2023, Singapore Airlines carried 1.99 million passengers at 87 per cent in October 2023, growing traffic numbers by 29.2 per cent year-on-year with the load factor virtually unchanged. In October 2019, the total number of passengers carried by Singapore Airlines and SilkAir was 2.34 million, while Singapore Airlines on its own carried 1.93 million.

During the same period, Scoot significantly exceeded 2019 passenger numbers and load factors. It carried 1.09 million passengers at a load factor of 88.9 per cent, a growth of 47.2 per cent and 2.7 percentage points compared to October 2022.

For the same month in 2019, Scoot transported 899,000 passengers at 85.6 per cent compared to 1.09 million at 88.9 per cent in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic passenger numbers by 22 per cent.

T