BRICS plans to convene Extraordinary Joint Meeting regarding situation in Gaza

(MENAFN) The BRICS group of nations plans to convene an Extraordinary Joint Meeting on Tuesday to address the ongoing situation in Gaza, marking six weeks since the conflict began between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.



As reported in an official statement, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the virtual meeting, joined by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. China's Foreign Ministry confirmed President Xi Jinping's participation in this virtual summit.



Additionally, new members expected to join BRICS as full members next year—Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, as well as the United Arab Emirates—have been invited to participate in this meeting.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also be present, where BRICS leaders will deliver country-specific statements addressing the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



The conflict initiated when Israel responded to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 with extensive air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip.



Reports from Gaza authorities on Monday revealed a staggering death toll of over 13,300 since the onset of Israeli attacks on October 7. This includes 5,600 children, 3,550 women, 201 medical staff, 22 civil defense rescue team members, and 60 journalists, as stated by the Gaza-based government’s media office.

