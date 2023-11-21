US Energy Company And Sri Lanka Sign Fuel Distribution Deal

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

A US energy company and Sri Lanka signed a fuel distribution deal to begin retail petroleum distribution operations in Sri Lanka in January 2024, the Ministry of Power and Energy said.

RM Parks signed the agreement with the Board of Investment (BOI) and the Ministry of Power and Energy.

RM Parks in a collaboration with Shell will begin retail petroleum distribution operations in January 2024 through 150 allocated fuel stations and 50 new stations.

BOI said that the U$ 110 million will bring Shell products to Sri Lanka.

According to the BOI, RM Parks Inc. and Shell will also provide services of mini-supermarkets with EV charging facilities. (Colombo Gazette)