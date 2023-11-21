-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran: 4.7-Magnitude Quake Injures 25 People In Zahedan City


11/21/2023 3:12:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- A 4.7 earthquake hit the city of Zahedan, southeast of Tehran, injuring 25 people, Iranian health authorities announced on Tuesday.
According to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Director of Khatam Al-Anbiya Hospital Mohammad Redha Miradi said that the 25 injuries were minor and were treated immediately.
Miradi also stated that the injuries occurred while civilians were fleeing their homes and have been treated by hospital staff. (end)
mw



MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107462773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search