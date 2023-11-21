Iran: 4.7-Magnitude Quake Injures 25 People In Zahedan City

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- A 4.7 earthquake hit the city of Zahedan, southeast of Tehran, injuring 25 people, Iranian health authorities announced on Tuesday. According to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Director of Khatam Al-Anbiya Hospital Mohammad Redha Miradi said that the 25 injuries were minor and were treated immediately. Miradi also stated that the injuries occurred while civilians were fleeing their homes and have been treated by hospital staff. (end) mw

