President: Over 40 Representatives From 18 Countries Are Gathered In Baku To Carry Out Consistent Work Towards Elimination Of Colonialism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “It is gratifying that more than 40 representatives from 18
countries representing different continents are gathered in Baku
again to condemn the policy of colonialism, which unfortunately
continues in the 21st century, and convey facts about the situation
of women in the territories under colonial rule to the
international community, and carry out systematic and consistent
work towards the elimination of colonialism,” Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the participants of the
international conference on“Decolonization: Women's Empowerment
and Development” held in Baku, Azernews reports.
“Historically, the respect for women in Azerbaijan and the
holding of women in high esteem have been one of the highest moral
qualities of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijani women have
contributed to resolving fateful issues in all periods of our
history, to the freedom struggle of our people, and to the
liberation of our lands from occupation by the Republic of
Armenia,” the President pointed out.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107462730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.