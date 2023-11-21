SPECA 2023 Economic Forum Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The SPECA 2023 Economic Forum on the theme "Transforming the
SPECA region into a centre of connectivity with global reach" took
place in Baku, Azernews reports.
The forum builds on the active position of Azerbaijan and other
SPECA participating states to develop SPECA as a service-oriented,
flexible, and strategic platform for coordinating issues,
facilitating policy dialogue and cooperation, consolidating
positions, finding solutions to common challenges, developing
strategies and work plans for their implementation.
This forum reflects the key theme of Azerbaijan's chairmanship
of SPECA in 2023.
It also builds on the achievements of recent years in
positioning the SPECA region as a centre of connectivity in the
geographical centre of the Eurasian continent, in particular the
outcomes of the 2019 SPECA Economic Forum on "Connectivity: trade
and transport facilitation and sustainable development in the SPECA
subregion".
Note that the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central
Asia (SPECA) was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation. Azerbaijan will chair SPECA
in 2023.
SPECA Days are being held in Baku from November 20 to 24,
2023.
