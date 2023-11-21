Air Defenses Shoot Down 10 Shahed Drones, Iskander-K Missile Overnight - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched five missiles and 11 Shahed attack UAVs across Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, with Ukrainian air defenses destroying an Iskander-K cruise missile and ten drones.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile and 11 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs," the post reads.

The General Staff said that Ukraine's air defense forces had intercepted the Iskander-K cruise missile and ten attack UAVs.

According to the report, the attack damaged the Central City Hospital in Selydove, Donetsk region, the building of the Kotliarevska mine and other civilian infrastructure.