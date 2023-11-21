Two Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 a.m., November 21, 2023, two Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, no enemy warships were spotted in the Sea of Azov.

At the same time, two Russian warships are remaining combat ready in the Mediterranean Sea, including one missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles.

A reminder that Ukrainian forces have destroyed 22 Russian ships/boats and a submarine since the full-scale war started.