Martinique Tries To Prevent Discrimination - Movement Of Democrats And Ecologists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Martinique tries
to prevent discrimination, Claudette Duhamel from the Movement of
Democrats and Ecologists for a Sovereign Martinique said at the
"Decolonization: Women Empowerment and Development" event, Trend reports.
She noted that women are subject to discrimination.
“Women bore the brunt of the consequences of colonialism and
slavery. The colonialists established a scenario in which
African-American women were regarded as the lowest caste. Women
were treated as if they were objects. African-Americans were denied
the right to live freely,” added Duhamel.
The“Decolonization: Women Empowerment and Development” event is
being held in Baku. It's organized by the Baku Initiative Group of
the Non-Aligned Movement.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107462715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.