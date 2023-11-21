-->


Martinique Tries To Prevent Discrimination - Movement Of Democrats And Ecologists


11/21/2023 3:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Martinique tries to prevent discrimination, Claudette Duhamel from the Movement of Democrats and Ecologists for a Sovereign Martinique said at the "Decolonization: Women Empowerment and Development" event, Trend reports.

She noted that women are subject to discrimination.

“Women bore the brunt of the consequences of colonialism and slavery. The colonialists established a scenario in which African-American women were regarded as the lowest caste. Women were treated as if they were objects. African-Americans were denied the right to live freely,” added Duhamel.

The“Decolonization: Women Empowerment and Development” event is being held in Baku. It's organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

