Armenia Must Realize Peace Roots Do Not Lie Washington, Brussels Or Paris But In Region - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Armenia must realize that the roots of peace are not in Washington, Brussels and Paris, but in the region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia must look inside the region and continue negotiations with Azerbaijan to promote peace and achieve serious success.

"Azerbaijan has good intentions. The sovereignty of our country has been secured, a new status quo has been established in the region, that is legitimate and based on justice and international law. The status quo created by Armenia through the occupation of Azerbaijani lands was defended by the members of the Minsk Group supporting Armenia, which was unjust and unacceptable," Hajiyev emphasized.

Azerbaijan made a peace proposal to Armenia in 2020, after the end of the second Karabakh war, which consisted of five basic principles. Over the past period, Armenia has been delaying the negotiation of the terms of the peace agreement and the signing of the final agreement in different ways.

