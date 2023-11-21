Armenia Must Realize Peace Roots Do Not Lie Washington, Brussels Or Paris But In Region - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Armenia must
realize that the roots of peace are not in Washington, Brussels and
Paris, but in the region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.
He noted that Armenia must look inside the region and continue
negotiations with Azerbaijan to promote peace and achieve serious
success.
"Azerbaijan has good intentions. The sovereignty of our country
has been secured, a new status quo has been established in the
region, that is legitimate and based on justice and international
law. The status quo created by Armenia through the occupation of
Azerbaijani lands was defended by the members of the Minsk Group
supporting Armenia, which was unjust and unacceptable," Hajiyev
emphasized.
Azerbaijan made a peace proposal to Armenia in 2020, after the
end of the second Karabakh war, which consisted of five basic
principles. Over the past period, Armenia has been delaying the
negotiation of the terms of the peace agreement and the signing of
the final agreement in different ways.
